LAX travelers warned of possible measles exposure

Health officials are warning about possible measles exposure for travelers who went through Los Angeles International Airport after confirming one case in a person who visited LAX while infectious on Feb. 21.

The infected person arrived on China Eastern flight 583 at the Tom Bradley International Airport (TBIT) Terminal B, Gate 133 at 9:00 a.m., and had a layover at Delta Airlines, Terminal 3, Gate 32, while waiting for Delta flight DL 5705, according to County of Los Angeles Public Health.

“Individuals who were at Terminal B and Delta Terminal 3 from 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. on Thursday [Feb. 21] may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this traveler,” the department said in a news release. “Passengers assigned to select seats on Delta flight DL 5705 will be notified separately if they may have been exposed to this individual during the flight.”

The department said it was informed about the potential exposure on March 7, and that no current exposure risk exists at LAX. It also emphasized that there is no risk of measles transmission related to food consumed at the airport on Feb. 21.

“However, individuals who were present at LAX’s TBIT Terminal B and Delta Terminal 3 on Thursday, February 21 from 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m., especially those with weakened immune systems or persons who may not have been immunized against measles, may be at risk of developing measles and should watch for symptoms of the illness,” the news release said.

Those who believe they may have been exposed to or have measles are instructed to contact their health care provider before going to the office. Possible symptoms of measles are listed as fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and a rash.

Travelers who have not developed symptoms by March 14 are no longer considered at risk of acquiring measles from the Feb. 21 instance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 228 individual cases of measles across 12 states since Jan. 1. Six states have experienced an outbreak stemming from a traveler who brought the virus back from other countries, including California.