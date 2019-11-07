Frozen smoked salmon recalled over potentially deadly bacteria contamination

A Maine company has issued a recall for frozen smoked salmon because it may be potentially contaminated with bacteria that can cause life-threatening illness or death. Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) said the impacted products were sold between March 7 and Sept. 17, 2019 in vacuum-sealed packages.

The products, which may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, were sold as either whole salmon side, 2-pound, 1-pound, 8-ounce, and 4-ounce varieties, and marked with the lot numbers 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062, 7066.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to the recall, but botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can also cause general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble speaking or swallowing. Patients may also experience difficulty breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation, according to the recall notice, posted on the FDA website.

The notice said the smoked salmon products were sold and distributed in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Utah, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Washington, Georgia, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan and Texas.

The company warned that the products were sold frozen by Mill Stream Corp, but may have been thawed by retailers before sale. Those who purchased the products frozen are advised to keep it frozen until ready to use and thaw under refrigeration immediately before use. If a consumer has refrigerated product subject to recall, they should dispose of it immediately.

Those with additional questions are instructed to call 207-266-0621.