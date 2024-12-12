Firefighter dresses as Santa Claus to bring joy to sick kids: ‘Something to believe in’

A firefighter’s holiday side hustle has brought joy to countless kids over the years — but David Saunders, 50, says moonlighting as Santa Claus has been magical for him, too.

For Saunders, who is based in Fairfax County, Virginia, playing Santa goes beyond tradition — it’s a deeply personal mission inspired by family and fueled by a passion for spreading joy, according to SWNS.

Saunders, a married father of five, began the holiday gig 16 years ago. At the time, his son, then 6, had an illness that brought them frequently to Children’s Hospital in Delaware.

"Every time we went, he would see all the really sick children," he told SWNS.

"He would leave and always say to me, ‘Man, I wish we could do something nice for all these kids.’ And I would say, ‘Well, you figure out what you want to do, and we’ll try to do it.’"

That wish turned into an unexpected calling for the father-son duo, who began dressing as Santa and his elf to cheer up the young patients.

These days, Saunders does about 100 to 150 home visits each year. He has also done some commercials and ads and a couple of Christmas movies.

"Honestly, I just like making people happy. I enjoy making people smile," he told SWNS.

Saunders has seen some children each year since they were infants.

"I’ve enjoyed being able to watch them grow up," he said. "You hold them as a baby, and then you watch them grow."

"Sometimes you think they won’t want you to come back this year, but their moms or dads always call and say, ‘No, they don’t want to go through Christmas without you.'"

Although the Santa role is generally a joyful one, Saunders acknowledged that it has its challenges.

"I do see some really sick children or children who just don’t really have much of anything," he said.

"It’s hard to see their situations because you just want to be able to do something for them," he went on.

"Sometimes it’s taxing on you, sometimes mentally draining."

But he wouldn't change a thing, he said — and after 30 years as a firefighter, he is now looking to turn his side hustle into a full-time gig.

"Being a firefighter has been a great job. Again, it’s one of those things that’s mentally and physically taxing, but I’ve had a good career," he told SWNS.

"My body hurts, and I’m getting older, so it’s time to move on. I’m hoping this business can grow a little bit more."

The magic of Christmas is what continues to inspire Saunders to bring joy to children and adults alike.

"I think all children, even adults, want something to believe in, especially at Christmas."