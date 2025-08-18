Extreme heat creates 'recipe for disaster' for vulnerable seniors, expert warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The summer heat can be tough on anyone’s body and mind — but the stakes are higher for seniors.

Extreme heat may speed up "biological aging" in older individuals, raising concerns about its impact on long-term health, according to a recent study published in the journal Science Advances.

Dr. Macie P. Smith, a licensed social worker and gerontologist based in South Carolina, weighed in on the relationship between heat and aging in an interview with Fox News Digital. (See the video at the top of this article.)

‘I’M A CARDIOLOGIST – HERE’S HOW THE SUMMER HEAT COULD DAMAGE YOUR HEART’

Seniors run the risk of becoming dehydrated — which, when coupled with extreme heat, can be a "recipe for disaster," including events such as heatstroke, she said.

"Dehydration is one of the most common reasons our seniors are hospitalized," Smith added.

Often, seniors don't drink enough water because they want to avoid frequent urination, Smith suggested, and the sense of thirst also fades with age.

"Simply because they're not thirsty doesn't mean they don't need to hydrate themselves," she said. "They still need to be well-hydrated … especially during extreme heat."

"When we think about the extreme heat and the effects it has on a senior’s body … we're talking about their brain function as well."

Certain medications commonly taken by seniors — such as pills that reduce fluid retention, also known as diuretics or water pills — can further dehydrate the body.

Dehydration can also lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs), which can have a severe impact on seniors, often mimicking symptoms of late-stage dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, Smith noted.

EXTREME HEAT AFFECTS THE BRAIN — HERE'S HOW TO PROTECT YOUR COGNITIVE HEALTH

Signs of dehydration can include dry mouth, the inability to produce tears and clammy skin.

"From sun-up to sundown, you want to be sure that you are drinking and eating foods that are going to ensure that you stay well-hydrated and that you are not putting yourself at risk of hospitalization," the expert said.

Seniors also typically experience reduced body and muscle mass, thinner skin, and a reduced ability to regulate body temperature as they age, according to Smith.

The effects of heat can strain the body not just physically, but also cognitively and emotionally, the expert noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Stress ages people prematurely," Smith said. "When we think about the extreme heat and the effects it has on a senior’s body … we're talking about their brain function as well."

Smith pointed out that many seniors are still very active — and while this should be encouraged, it’s also important to keep the time of day in mind.

"We want to be sure that seniors are doing the bulk of their activities during the morning hours before the extreme heat hits, which could be as early as 11 a.m.," she said.

This advice especially applies to seniors who live in warmer areas of the U.S., like Florida or Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"Before you go to bed, take stock of what the temperature is going to be for the next day," Smith advised. "Test your cooling system regularly to make sure it works."

There are grant programs that can help seniors ensure that they have proper cooling systems in their homes, she noted.

For those with a senior loved one who may need assistance during the hot summer months, Smith suggests checking in and making sure they’re living in an environment at an appropriate temperature and are properly hydrated.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"You want to find creative ways to be respectful and to ensure their independence while ensuring that they are maintaining a healthy lifestyle," she said.

"This all helps them to age well and not prematurely."

Fox News Digital’s Khloe Quill contributed to this report.