This everyday drinking pattern could quietly raise liver disease risk

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Top stories

→ Common drinking habit may quietly triple risk of advanced liver condition

→ Deadly bacterial disease could be stopped by common pantry staple

→ Common vaccine slashes Alzheimer's disease risk when dose is increased

On the lookout

→ 5 key factors may predict stroke risk years after first event

→ Unexplained shoulder pain could signal dangerous health condition

→ Experts reveal hidden link between poor sleep and Alzheimer's disease risk

Conversation starters

→ Woman swallows nose ring, finds it traveled to her lungs

→ Divorce boom may follow use of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs

→ Drug-soaked paper is killing inmates amid reports of prison smuggling trends

On the table

→ Popular food additive linked to poor diet and higher health risks in adults over 60

→ One simple eating habit that may help boost weight loss

→ Hospital food could be harming America’s sickest patients, experts warn