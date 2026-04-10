This everyday drinking pattern could quietly raise liver disease risk

Top stories
→ Common drinking habit may quietly triple risk of advanced liver condition
→ Deadly bacterial disease could be stopped by common pantry staple
→ Common vaccine slashes Alzheimer's disease risk when dose is increased
On the lookout
→ 5 key factors may predict stroke risk years after first event
→ Unexplained shoulder pain could signal dangerous health condition
→ Experts reveal hidden link between poor sleep and Alzheimer's disease risk
Conversation starters
→ Woman swallows nose ring, finds it traveled to her lungs
→ Divorce boom may follow use of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs
→ Drug-soaked paper is killing inmates amid reports of prison smuggling trends
On the table
→ Popular food additive linked to poor diet and higher health risks in adults over 60
→ One simple eating habit that may help boost weight loss
→ Hospital food could be harming America’s sickest patients, experts warn