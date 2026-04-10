Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health Newsletter

This everyday drinking pattern could quietly raise liver disease risk

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top stories

Common drinking habit may quietly triple risk of advanced liver condition

Deadly bacterial disease could be stopped by common pantry staple

Common vaccine slashes Alzheimer's disease risk when dose is increased

Older couple drinking wine

Even occasional binge drinking could triple the risk of a serious liver condition, a new study suggests. (iStock)

On the lookout

→ 5 key factors may predict stroke risk years after first event

→ Unexplained shoulder pain could signal dangerous health condition

→ Experts reveal hidden link between poor sleep and Alzheimer's disease risk

Side by side of Deyanira and her X-ray.

Monica Deyanira Cabrera Barajas, 26, underwent a 20-minute extraction that turned into a high-stakes medical procedure. (Jam Press)

Conversation starters

→ Woman swallows nose ring, finds it traveled to her lungs

→ Divorce boom may follow use of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs

→ Drug-soaked paper is killing inmates amid reports of prison smuggling trends

On the table

→ Popular food additive linked to poor diet and higher health risks in adults over 60

→ One simple eating habit that may help boost weight loss

Hospital food could be harming America’s sickest patients, experts warn

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue