Elizabeth Carrion: Chicken Burgers with Corn Succotash

This 4th of July, serve lean ground chicken breast burgers with savory ingredients that your guests will be sure to ask you for the recipe. And with a great veggie accompaniment consisting of corn, a great source of fiber, you can certainly stack the plate.

Ingredients



1. 1 pound ground white-meat chicken

2. ½ cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs

3. 1 medium Spanish (about 1 ⅓ cups) onion, finely chopped

4. 1 stalk celery, finely chopped

5. 1 egg white

6. 1 tablespoon olive oil

7. Sea salt

8. ground pepper

9. 4 deli-sliced chorizo (optional)

10. 1 cucumber (peeled, seeded, chopped)

11. 1 red sweet pepper (peeled, seeded, chopped)

12. 1 cup fresh chopped tomatoes

13. 1 cup avocado (peeled, pitted, cubed)

14. ½ cup red onion (diced)

15. 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

16. ½ teaspoon sugar

17. ½ teaspoon cumin (ground)

18. Hot sauce (optional)

19. 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

20. 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

21. 1 lime, juiced

22. 3-4 ears of corn, charred

Directions

In a large bowl, combine chicken, breadcrumbs, Spanish onion, celery, egg whites, and olive oil. Season with 1 teaspoon each sea salt and pepper. Shape into 4 equal patties and chill in the freezer for 30 minutes. Remove the husks of the corn but leave the core so you have something to hold onto when cutting off the kernels. Grill the corn on a hot grill until slightly charred on all sides. Set aside to cool. For the avocado sauce, in a blender, place cucumber, ⅓ of sweet pepper, ½ cup of tomatoes, avocado, ¼ cup red onion, vinegar, sugar, cumin, hot sauce. Blend until smooth and set aside. Over medium heat, grill chicken burgers about 6 minutes per side. While grilling, prepare corn succotash by combining, remaining sweet pepper, tomatoes, red onion, corn kernels, parsley, chili powder, lime juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Place burgers on toasted buns. Top with chorizo and avocado sauce. Serve with corn succotash.

Serves 4 (or 8 mini burgers).