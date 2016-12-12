Expand / Collapse search
Baked Chicken Meatballs Recipe

In this recipe, we used ground chicken breast. A meat packed with nutrients such as B vitamins.  

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_1

    Ingredients 2 slices whole wheat bread, torn into small pieces
    ¼ cup milk
    1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
    1 small onion, finely chopped
    1 garlic clove, minced
    ½ teaspoon salt
    ½ teaspoon pepper
    1 large egg, lightly beaten
    1 lb ground chicken
    2 tablespoons tomato paste, divided*
    3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
    1 teaspoon ground cumin
    1 teaspoon sweet paprika
    8 cups chicken stock
    1 bay leaf
    1 red bell pepper (or a combination of red, green and yellow)
    3 pounds sweet potatoes (about 3 to 4)
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_2

    Step 1 Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Soak bread in milk for about 5 minutes.
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_3

    Step 2 Heat olive oil and add the onion, garlic and salt and pepper and cook until the onion has softened. Remove the onion and garlic to a mixing bowl and allow to cool.
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_4

    Step 3 Squeeze the bread to remove excess milk then add the bread to bowl along with egg, chicken, 1 tablespoon of tomato paste and parsley.
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_5

    Step 4 Using your hands, gently combine the ingredients. Form the mixture into 16 small-medium meatballs and set in a large baking pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes.
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_6

    Step 5 Right before meatballs are ready, bring your chicken stock to a boil and add tomato paste.
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_7

    Step 6 Then add chicken meatballs, bay leaf, and for 15 to 20 minutes. Stock will reduce by about half.
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_8

    Step 7 Then add peppers and lower heat to medium for an additional 15 minutes.
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_9

    Step 8 While meatballs are simmering prepare your sweet potato mash by piercing them with a fork and placing in microwave for 10 minutes, turning halfway.
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_10

    Step 9 Scoop the flesh into a bowl, then mash.
    Elizabeth Carrion
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_11

    Step 10 Divide sweet potato mash among 4 bowls and pour over with meatballs.
    Elizabeth Carrion
