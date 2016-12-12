Baked Chicken Meatballs Recipe
In this recipe, we used ground chicken breast. A meat packed with nutrients such as B vitamins.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_1Ingredients 2 slices whole wheat bread, torn into small pieces
¼ cup milk
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 lb ground chicken
2 tablespoons tomato paste, divided*
3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
8 cups chicken stock
1 bay leaf
1 red bell pepper (or a combination of red, green and yellow)
3 pounds sweet potatoes (about 3 to 4)Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_2Step 1 Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Soak bread in milk for about 5 minutes.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_3Step 2 Heat olive oil and add the onion, garlic and salt and pepper and cook until the onion has softened. Remove the onion and garlic to a mixing bowl and allow to cool.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_4Step 3 Squeeze the bread to remove excess milk then add the bread to bowl along with egg, chicken, 1 tablespoon of tomato paste and parsley.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_5Step 4 Using your hands, gently combine the ingredients. Form the mixture into 16 small-medium meatballs and set in a large baking pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_6Step 5 Right before meatballs are ready, bring your chicken stock to a boil and add tomato paste.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_7Step 6 Then add chicken meatballs, bay leaf, and for 15 to 20 minutes. Stock will reduce by about half.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_8Step 7 Then add peppers and lower heat to medium for an additional 15 minutes.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_9Step 8 While meatballs are simmering prepare your sweet potato mash by piercing them with a fork and placing in microwave for 10 minutes, turning halfway.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_10Step 9 Scoop the flesh into a bowl, then mash.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Baked_Chicken_Albondigas_11Step 10 Divide sweet potato mash among 4 bowls and pour over with meatballs.Elizabeth Carrionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Baked-Chicken-Albondigas-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 10