CDC warns of 'enhanced' virus risk for travelers amid outbreak spread by mosquitoes

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that travelers to China face an "enhanced" risk of contracting a virus spread by mosquitoes.

There has been an outbreak of chikungunya in Guangdong Province, which can cause fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and rash.

Recently, the CDC raised the warning related to chikungunya in China from Level 1: "Practice Usual Precautions" to Level 2: "Practice Enhanced Precautions."

The CDC says there are no medicines to treat chikungunya, and recommends preventing it by wearing insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, or staying in places that have air conditioning or screens on the windows and doors.

The department also recommends travelers heading to an area with an outbreak get the chikungunya vaccine, except for pregnant women.

Pregnant women are urged to reconsider traveling to areas with an outbreak "particularly if you are close to delivering your baby."

Mothers-to-be can pass the virus onto their children, especially if they’re near full-term, and infected newborns face the risk of "severe illness, including poor long-term outcomes."

Newborns can be infected via the womb or by a mosquito bite after they’re born.

"In general, vaccination against chikungunya should be deferred until after delivery, the CDC said in its release. "However, when the risk of infection is high and exposure cannot be avoided, pregnant travelers should discuss with their healthcare provider the potential risks (to themselves and their babies) of chikungunya virus infection and the potential benefits and risks of vaccination so that vaccination can be considered."

Travelers are advised to seek medical attention if they develop fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash.

Centered in Foshan City in Guangdong, officials have responded aggressively to the outbreak, a response that some have compared to COVId-19 mitigation efforts in China.

Joint pain caused by the virus can be "severe" and "debilitating and may be prolonged," according to the World Health Organization.

Severe symptoms and death are rare and usually occur in babies, the elderly and people with underlying conditions.