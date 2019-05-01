Devout Christian couple weds in hospital so groom can live with bride during home recovery

A Kentucky couple looking to stay true to their devout Christian beliefs decided to get married in a hospital chapel so that the 73-year-old groom could help care for his 67-year-old bride who was recovering from hip surgery.

Carol Stevenson, of Lexington, and Everett Conyers, of Nicholasville, were set to say “I do” on May 10, but the bride-to-be needed a place to stay before then, Lex18.com reported. Living together before exchanging vows didn’t feel right to the pair, who had gotten engaged on Thanksgiving.

So on Monday, which coincided with the groom’s birthday, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital in front of their friends and care team, they entered wedded bliss.

“Being able to marry her is the best birthday present I’ve ever received,” Conyers told Lex18.com.