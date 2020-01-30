Coronavirus death toll increases, here's the latest update on cases

Weeks after China announced the outbreak of the coronavirus, the international community has taken measures to prevent a widespread epidemic.

Countries have begun to limit travel to the infected mainland China and Hubei province -- the epicenter of the virus with the CDC advising travelers to avoid all nonessential travel to the country.

The first person-to-person spread of the disease occurred in mid-December, according to Chinese researchers.

Evacuations have been issued, with world health officials expressing "great concern" the disease is starting to spread between two people outside of China.

It's now infected more people in China than were sickened during the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s.

Here are the latest figures.

How many have been infected or have died?

The death toll from the virus rose to 170 on Thursday, with a total of 7,711 infected. Over the past 24 hours, 38 new deaths and 1,737 new infected cases have been reported.

Where is the virus?

Roughly 99 percent of new cases have appeared in China. Of the new deaths, 37 occurred in Hubei province, with one in the southwestern province of Sichuan. The virus has been reported in at least 16 countries globally.

The United States currently has 5 cases of the virus. Two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington and one in Illinois, health officials say.

France -- 3 cases

Thailand -- 1

Australia -- 5

Germany -- 4

Canada -- 1

Japan -- 7

Malaysia -- 8

South Korea -- 4

Taiwan -- 8

United Arab Emirates -- 4

Vietnam -- 2

Sri Lanka -- 1

Philippines -- 1

Nepal -- 1

Malaysia -- 7

Finland --1

Cambodia - 1

Travel restrictions?

Officials in the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised travelers to avoid all nonessential travel to the country. The United States is also expanding the screening of travelers arriving from Wuhan from 5 to 20 airports.

Singapore said it would ban travelers from China's Hubei province.

The United Kingdom and New Zealand also advised their people against nonessential travel to China.

Russia has signed an order to close the border between them and China.

They also blocked tour groups from China.

China has cut off access to Wuhan -- the epicenter of the outbreak, trapping more than 50 million people.

South Korea urged an increase in its level of caution to "restraint" when traveling to China.

Hong Kong reduced half its flights and shut down rail service to mainland China.

United canceled all flights to China.

American Airlines suspended L.A. flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing.

British Airways suspended all flights to and from mainland China.

Air India and Seoul Air halting all flights to the country.

Finnair, Cathay Pacific, and Jetstar also stopping service.

Lion Air canceled 50 flights to China into February.

Air Canada suspending all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

The Associated Press contributed to the report