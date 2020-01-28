US airlines extending travel waivers for passengers scheduled to fly to China amid coronavirus outbreak

A number of U.S. airlines that fly to mainland China are extending their travel waivers for passengers scheduled to fly there amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that’s already killed over 100 people and sickened thousands more.

On Monday, both American Airlines and Delta extended their change-fee waivers through the end of February, allowing ticketholders with flights scheduled before that date to change their travel arrangements without incurring a change fee.

CORONAVIRUS HITS TOURISM IN CHINA, JAPAN AND THAILAND 'HARD,' COSTING BILLIONS

Passengers may now rebook on flights leaving from the same origin and destination cities (both American and Delta serve only two cities in mainland China: Beijing and Shanghai), anytime through March 31.

More information can be found on American and Delta’s respective websites.

A representative for American Airlines said the carrier decided to extend its travel waiver (originally issued through the end of January) to “provide additional flexibility to customers” as the “Corona virus continues to evolve.”

United Airlines, meanwhile, is currently offering similar “flexibility” to its travelers scheduled to fly to Beijing, Chengdu or Shanghai before Feb. 29, waiving a change fee for any travel scheduled before that time.

United travelers with tickets to Wuhan through March 29 are also eligible for refunds — “even for nonrefundable tickets,” the airline writes.

News of American and Delta extending their change fees came the same day the U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory from a Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution) to a Level 3 (Reconsider Travel), citing the “novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China.”

The State Department has further issued a Level 4 advisory (Do Not Travel) for the entire Hubei province, the capital of which is Wuhan.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued a Level 3 warning to travelers, urging them to “avoid all non-essential travel to China.”

Concerns over the virus' fast-spreading nature have also prompted the CDC to increase staffing at 20 U.S. airports that have quarantine facilities, The Washington Post reported. Screenings initially began for travelers arriving from Hubei at just three airports — SFO, LAX and JFK — with additional screenings implemented at O'Hare in Chicago and Hartsfield Jackson in Atlanta.