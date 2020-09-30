Consistency in the time of day you work out may keep off the pounds, study finds

The key to working out consistently and keeping off the pounds may be as simple as setting the same time of day for your workouts and sticking to the schedule, according to a recent study in the journal Obesity.

Researchers from Brown Alpert Medical School looked at the exercise habits of 375 individuals who work out regularly, and found that people who set the same time of day for their workouts spent notably more time working out per week than people who set random times of day for exercise.

Furthermore, they found that nearly half, 47.8%, of people who worked out at the same time of day consistently were early-morning exercisers.

The researchers concluded that "exercising at the same time of day, regardless of whether it is during the morning, afternoon, or evening, may help with achieving higher" levels of physical activity.

First author Leah Schumacher, PhD, told Medicine at Brown that future research should look into “whether there is a specific time of day that is more advantageous for individuals who have initial low physical activity levels to develop a physical activity habit.”

But for now, whatever time of day you choose to work out, stick to it.

