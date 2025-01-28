Common mental disorder could shorten your life, study finds

A common mental health issue could take years off your life, new research has revealed.

People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were found to live shorter lives than those who were not diagnosed, according to a study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry.

Researchers from University College London analyzed the health data of 30,029 U.K. adults with ADHD, then compared it to 300,390 non-ADHD participants, a press release noted.

7 SIGNS YOU MIGHT HAVE ADHD AND WHAT STEPS TO TAKE

They determined that among men with ADHD, life expectancy was shortened by 4.5 to 9 years. For women with ADHD, it was shortened by 6.5 to 11 years.

While the researchers did not look at potential causes for the shortened lifespan, they shared some theories.

"Based on other research, we think that likely reasons are to do with unmet support needs around mental health, risky behaviors and addictive behaviors, all of which are higher in people with ADHD and can lead to suicide and addictions and can convey health risks," senior author Josh Stott, professor of psychology and language sciences at UCL, told Fox News Digital.

ADHD NOW AFFECTS 15.5 MILLION US ADULTS, SAYS NEW CDC REPORT

Another factor may be that society is not set up for people who have different ways of processing information (neurodivergent as opposed to neurotypical), Stott noted.

"That means people with ADHD might struggle to access services and have difficulties in schooling and employment that affect their life chances and potentially their health," he added.

The main limitation of the study, according to Stott, is that the researchers could only look at diagnosed rather than undiagnosed people with ADHD, and also that they did not look directly at causes of death.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

Dr. Ujjwal Ramtekkar, an Ohio-based psychiatrist and chief medical officer at LifeStance Health, was not involved in the study but said it addresses a "critical gap" in the understanding of life expectancy for adults with ADHD.

"It’s the first study to use direct mortality data rather than predictive models based on self-reported information," he told Fox News Digital.

ADHD AFFECTS 1 IN 9 KIDS IN US, NEW REPORT REVEALS

"The study findings confirm what we’ve long suspected and give us a more accurate picture of health outcomes in adults with ADHD."

Ramtekkar noted that there is a "significant underdiagnosis" of ADHD in adults, with only about one in nine cases identified.

"This means we're seeing just the tip of the iceberg, and many people aren’t getting the help they need," he said.

The study also shows that co-occurring conditions with ADHD are "not an exception, but a norm."

Life expectancy was shortened by up to 9 years for men and up to 11 years for women, the study found.

Ramtekkar added, "While not surprising, the findings indicate higher rates of co-occurring mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression and suicide risk, as well as physical health conditions like cardiovascular disorders in adults with ADHD."

The doctor reiterated that the study points to several lifestyle factors contributing to mortality, such as higher rates of smoking, substance use, poor sleep habits and high-risk behaviors resulting in accidents.

"This indicates that premature death is not caused by ADHD itself, but rather by the effects of untreated symptoms that are potentially preventable."

What can be done?

To help reduce ADHD-associated mortality, Stott emphasized the need to provide healthcare systems and interventions that are adapted for people with ADHD and other neurodiverse people, which could require special training and research.

"Doing this could provide an environment where people with ADHD are better able to access support," he told Fox News Digital. "Research is needed to investigate barriers to care experienced by adults with ADHD and how we might adapt care."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stott also said it’s important to look beyond healthcare, as lifespan is affected by socioeconomic factors like employment and schooling.

"This indicates that premature death is not caused by ADHD itself, but rather by the effects of untreated symptoms."

"We need to think about how we develop schools and employment that are ADHD-affirmative," he advised.

"This will not only benefit people with ADHD, but society and the economy, too, since people with ADHD are more likely to be creative and are very energetic."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Ramtekkar emphasized the need to "fight the stigma" associated with the disorder.

"ADHD isn’t about having low motivation or being lazy or scatterbrained — it’s a real health condition with real risks," he said.

Loved ones should also point out any signs they notice, the doctor advised, which could help with timely diagnosis and treatment.

"Families can support by creating structure, maintaining consistent daily routines and encouraging regular healthcare visits," Ramtekkar said.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

They can also help with accountability for lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking and alcohol use and getting adequate sleep and exercise, he went on.

"The more they support individuals with ADHD, the more we chip away at that life expectancy gap."