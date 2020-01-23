China's coronavirus outbreak kills 1st person outside 'epicenter' province, officials say

China’s deadly coronavirus has claimed its first life outside the city of Wuhan, the epicenter where the infectious disease began, officials confirmed Thursday.

The 80-year-old victim died in the province of Hebei, near Beijing, after visiting relatives in Wuhan for more than two months, according to local reports.

The man died Wednesday but his death was not confirmed until Thursday, Hebei’s health commission said. Nearly 80 people who had been in contact with the victim have been quarantined.

The death brings the total number of coronavirus victims to 25, more than half of which occurred in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated. Meanwhile, at least 830 cases of people infected by the disease have been reported worldwide.

Authorities in the central Chinese province have imposed travel bans on eight of its cities, including Wuhan, the South China Morning Post reported.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei and has been the epicenter of the outbreak of the coronavirus, first detected in December.

DR. OZ REACTS TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: VERY HARD TO ‘WALL IT IN’ ONCE IT STARTS

Chinese authorities on Thursday locked down at least three cities with a combined population of more than 18 million in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world during the busy Lunar New Year travel period.

The open-ended lockdowns are unmatched in size, embracing more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials in Beijing canceled major events indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of holiday celebrations, to help control the spread of the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.