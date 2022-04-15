Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gavin Newsom
Published

California delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until 2023

Under 34% of California children between the ages of 5-11 have received the vaccine

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren will not happen until at least the summer of next year. 

In 2021, the Golden State was the first to announce that it would require all school-aged children to receive the vaccine. The mandate would allow exemptions for medical reasons and personal beliefs.

EAST COAST COVID-19 CASES ON THE RISE

Newsom said he was waiting for final approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators to enforce the mandate.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone above the age of five years old get vaccinated against COVID-19 – and everyone ages 12 years and older get boosted – the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine authorized or approved for emergency use in children ages 5 through 17 years. 

FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2021. 

FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2021.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Additionally, federal regulators have not yet granted final approval for coronavirus vaccine use to anyone younger than 16.

"So based on these two facts — we don't have full FDA approval, and we recognize the implementation challenges that schools and school leaders would face — that we are not moving to have a vaccine requirement for schools in this coming academic year and no sooner than July 2023," California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly explained in an interview.

PFIZER, BIONTECH WILL ASK FDA TO AUTHORIZE COVID BOOSTER FOR HEALTHY KIDS AGES 5-11

California and Louisiana are the only states that have announced a vaccine mandate for K-12 schools, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. Washington, D.C. also has a mandate.

As COVID-19 cases have fallen since the winter's omicron surge, state officials have lifted or eased most pandemic restrictions.

Although nearly 75% of Californians have been vaccinated, rates for children ages 17 and under are much lower. 

White House COVID czar on masking kids: I follow the CDC Video

State data shows that just under 34% of children between the ages of 5-11 have received the vaccine, while just over 66.4% of children ages 12-17 have gotten it.

A bill that would have blocked students from using the personal belief exemption to avoid the vaccine is being held by Democratic Sen. Richard Pan. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Until children’s access to COVID vaccination is greatly improved, I believe that a state-wide policy to require COVID vaccination in schools is not the immediate priority, although it is an appropriate safety policy for many school districts in communities with good vaccine access," he in a release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.