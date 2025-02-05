Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Health

Alcohol-related liver transplants on the rise among young adults, doctor says

One woman says drinking heavily in her 20s landed her in the hospital with life-threatening liver failure

By Kennedy Hayes Fox News
Published
close
Alcohol drives transplant demand Video

Alcohol drives transplant demand

A lot of young people and women are drinking their way onto the organ transplant list.

AURORA, Colorado. – A growing number of young Americans are drinking their way onto the organ transplant list — particularly women. 

Alcohol is the top cause of liver disease, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. James Burton, a liver transplant expert in Colorado, said this is a new and alarming shift. A decade ago, it was mostly men in their 50s and 60s who needed liver transplants, he noted.

WINE SALES SLIPPING IN US AS MORE AMERICANS LEAVE ALCOHOL BEHIND

"We started seeing not only more women, but [more] younger women in their 20s and 30s," Burton, a professor of medicine and gastroenterology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, told Fox News.

"I had never seen young women need liver transplants at that age — and that is not unique to us. That is a problem across America," the doctor added.

Dr. Burton

Dr. James Burton (pictured), a liver transplant expert in Colorado, noted an alarming shift in the number of young people needing liver transplants. (Kennedy Hayes/ FOX News)

Some patients in need of alcohol-related liver transplants are as young as their early 20s and started drinking alcohol in their teenage years, Burton said.

Alcohol-related liver disease leads to nearly 50% of all liver transplant surgeries, he noted.

LEUKEMIA PATIENT RECEIVES FIRST-EVER BONE MARROW TRANSPLANT FROM DECEASED ORGAN DONOR

"There are people who maybe don't drink every day, but they drink heavily on the weekends — and maybe have eight to 10 drinks. That's equally bad," Burton said.

Things took a turn during COVID-19 lockdowns, he noted, when more people drank excessively at home. 

two wine glasses

During COVID-19 lockdowns, more people drank excessively at home, a liver health expert said. (iStock)

Plus, women process alcohol differently than men, Burton cautioned.

Emma Lillibridge, 31, said she never thought she would become a liver transplant recipient. The Colorado woman went to the hospital with an illness and was shocked to discover the extent of her health issues, she told Fox News.

AMID CANCER CONCERNS, COULD MORE DRINKERS TURN TO NO- AND LOW-ALCOHOL DRINKS?

Doctors told Lillibridge that she would need surgery, as heavy alcohol consumption during her 20s had led to the failing health of her liver, she noted.

"I had no idea what I was walking into. I went into the hospital thinking I had pneumonia and left with a new liver five weeks later," Lillibridge said.

More younger people drinking dangerous amounts

Emma Lillibridge (pictured), 31, went to the hospital with an illness and was shocked to discover that she needed a kidney transplant. (Kennedy Hayes/Fox News)

"In a brewery, I worked behind the scenes too, like in the actual brew house, brewing beer. So I was surrounded by a ton of men who were just chugging beer 24/7," Lillibridge said. 

"So it wasn't uncommon for me during a shift, people walking up saying, ‘Do a beer shot with me.’"

YOUR PROBLEMS WITH ALCOHOL MIGHT BE FAR MORE THAN A HANGOVER

By the time Lillibridge was 30, she was told she needed a transplant to save her life. She is now sharing her story to help save others. 

Emma Lillibridge

After receiving liver transplant surgery before age 30, Lillibridge (pictured) is sharing her story to help save others. (Emma Lillibridge/Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I really think that people don't recognize how normalized heavy drinking has become in our culture, so they don't see that they have a problem until they really take a look," she added.

Lillibridge received her liver transplant surgery in October 2023. She told Fox News that she is now sober, healthy and back on her feet. She has started a new job and plans to get married soon.

Kennedy Hayes joined Fox News in 2023 as a multimedia reporter based in Denver.