5 winter-weather essentials to protect skin health in dangerously cold temperatures

As winter weather moves in, cozy essentials like scarves, plush throws and heated bedding become everyday comforts.

But dermatologists caution that these cold-weather favorites can secretly undermine skin health — trapping sweat and bacteria, causing irritation and exposing the skin to excess heat.

Choosing the right materials for wellness — and using them safely — can make a big difference.

Here are five winter must-haves and gift ideas, with expert tips on how to keep skin healthy and happy while staying warm this season.

Soft scarf

A soft scarf is a staple for cold days and an easy way to elevate a winter outfit.

Yet, if breakouts are appearing along the neck, jawline or chest, that favorite accessory may be part of the problem.

"You should wash your scarf as often as your clothes to prevent breakouts," Annabelle Taurua, a beauty expert at Fresha, a beauty and wellness booking platform headquartered in London, told Fox News Digital.

Cotton is a better choice than polyester, she also noted, as it’s more breathable and allows sweat to evaporate.

Fluffy blankets

Fluffy blankets make for perfect cozy days at home, but their soft fibers can trap sweat, oils and dead skin, which can clog pores and encourage bacteria growth.

Rough textures or infrequent washing can also irritate sensitive skin and worsen breakouts.

"Regularly wash your blankets, especially those made from synthetic or fluffy materials, to remove built-up oils and dirt," Taurua advised.

She recommended breathable materials like cotton or linen, as well as hypoallergenic options for anyone prone to irritation.

Good set of sheets

Cold weather makes lingering in bed especially tempting, but lying on unwashed bedding can worsen acne.

Pillowcases and sheets quickly collect oil, bacteria and dead skin cells, which transfer directly onto the face.

"Washing bedding frequently is important," Taurua said. "You should aim to change and wash your pillowcases every two to three days and your sheets at least once a week."

Heated blanket

When using a heated blanket, start with the lowest heat setting and limit use, said Taurua.

"Once you’re warm, switch to a regular blanket," she advised.

She also said it's best to avoid direct contact for long periods to reduce irritation.

Hot water bottle

A traditional winter staple, hot water bottles offer quick comfort — but they come with risks similar to heated blankets, including burns, scalding and long-term heat-related skin damage.

"Never fill a hot water bottle with boiling water," Taurua said.

"Only use hot, not boiling, water, and fill it to a maximum of two-thirds."

She recommended wrapping the bottle in a towel or cover to avoid direct skin contact and limiting use to around 20 minutes.