Yosemite National Park reopens following closure due to wildfire smoke

Yosemite National Park will reopen to the public Friday morning following a weeklong closure due to significant smoke impacts from California’s wildfires.

The popular national park will welcome guests once again starting at 9 a.m., the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement, citing improved air quality conditions.

California’s largest national park closed Sept. 17 due to hazardous air quality and smoke impacts, as wildfires burned through the state.

Looking ahead, officials will continue to monitor air quality through Yosemite and may intermittently close parts of the park – or the entire park altogether – pending any changes that impact public health. The NPS said it will continue to confer with local and federal public health experts during this decision-making process.

Though visitors are still required to make a day-use reservation to visit Yosemite on Friday, all are welcome to explore the park free of charge on Saturday for National Public Lands Day, which the parks service touts as “the country’s biggest annual celebration of the great outdoors.”

Across the country, all national parks will waive admission fees for the daylong event.

