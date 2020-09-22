Live Updates: Wildfires continue to rage across the West Coast, threaten more than 1,000 homes in California

Fire crews across the West battled dozens of major blazes, as one wildfire traveling from mountains to the desert northeast of Los Angeles threatened more than 1,000 homes on Tuesday.

The Bobcat Fire, which started on Sept. 6, continued to threaten the Mojave Desert town of Pearblossom. The fire was fueled by vegetation along with erratic winds last weekend.

