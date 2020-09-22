National parks giving free admission Saturday for National Public Lands Day

Now is the time to visit a national park.

On Saturday, some national parks will waive their admission fees in celebration of National Public Lands Day, according to the National Park Service website.

National Public Lands Day happens every year on the fourth Saturday in September and this year, it falls on Sept. 26.

According to the NPS, National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and “celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship and encourages use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits.”

Some of the national parks that are waiving their fees on Saturday include the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, Joshua Tree National Park in California, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Everglades National Park in Florida and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Aside from offering free admission, many national parks are also hosting volunteer events on Saturday, such as a trail maintenance day at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine, a “Litter Clean Up” day at Arches National Park in Utah and a bird count at Capulin Volcano National Monument in New Mexico.

National Public Lands Day is organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation, along with the Department of the Interior, the Department of the Army and the Department of Agriculture, according to the park service's website.

Other agencies that host events for National Public Lands Day include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Aside from National Public Lands Day, the NPS also has five other free entrance days during the year.

This year, there’s only two left: National Public Lands Day on Saturday and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Other fee-free days this year included Jan. 20, the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.; April 18, the first day of National Park Week; Aug. 5, a celebration of the Great American Outdoors Act and Aug. 25 the National Park Service Birthday.

