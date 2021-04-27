Skunk stuck inside Chick-fil-A cup rescued by Colorado police

That could have been a really stinky situation!

Police in Colorado rescued a skunk that had gotten its head stuck inside a Chick-fil-A cup over the weekend.

The Arvada Police Department in Arvada, Colorado, posted a video of the rescue on social media Monday.

"We responded to the Apex recreation center this weekend for a skunk with his head was stuck inside a cup!" the department wrote on Twitter. "Lucky for skunk the Chick-fil-A milkshake cup came off easily and the healthy skunk rambled off into a culvert to sleep off his sugar rush."

In the clip, the skunk can be seen walking around a muddy field with the cup on its head, looking slightly confused.

As the two officers approach, one can be heard saying: "We’re coming, buddy."

The officer then approaches the skunk with a bag and what appears to be a trash grabber.

When she gets close to the skunk, she turns towards the other officer who’s holding the camera and says, "It’s one of those rounded ones."

The other officer confirms that the cup is for milkshakes.

Then the clip shows the officer reaching over with the grabber to carefully remove the cup from the skunk’s head, while the skunk backs itself out of the cup.

The officer slowly backs away from the skunk, which raises its tail and takes one or two steps towards the officer.

But as she gets farther away from the skunk, it puts its tail down and runs in the other direction, the clip showed.

The Colorado skunk isn’t the only mischievous animal on the loose.

About 900 people in the Canadian town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, recently lost internet access because a local beaver chewed through a fiber cable -- after chewing through a 4.5-inch thick conduit, Fox News reported.

Workers reportedly found evidence that the beavers were using material from the cables to build their dams.

