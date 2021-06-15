Record number of bears harvested in North Carolina hunting season

Bears need to watch out.

The past 12 months have been very exciting for hunting and fishing enthusiasts. With many businesses closed due to the lockdowns, many more people headed out into the wild than in previous years. With more people hunting and fishing, more records were set across the country.

For example, hunters in North Carolina killed more black bears than in any previous year that records were kept for, Pilot Online reports. The majority of the bears were hunted in the state’s coastal counties. Black bears are reportedly more plentiful in these counties than anywhere else in North America.

According to the news outlet, the conditions in the state have created a perfect situation for the bear population to explode. Due to short winters and long growing seasons, bears in the state can apparently eat year-round.

One bear photographer told the news outlet that it’s not uncommon to see bears that appear to be 800-pounds. At least one 1,000-pound bear is being tracked in the state.

In the previous hunting season, 3,748 bears were harvested, which beat out the previous record set in 2018 by about 200 bears.

Other states have also seen a recent spike in hunting and fishing records.

Fox News previously reported that the 2020-21 deer hunting harvest in Pennsylvania of 435,180 deer topped the previous year’s harvest of 389,431. Included in that number were an estimated 174,780 bucks, which set a new state record.

Fox News previously reported that Arkansas hunters recently set a new record in the 2019-2020 season, bringing in more deer than in any year since 1938.

Fox News also reported that New York hunters had one of their most successful bear seasons ever in 2020, with harvest totals across the state outpacing five-year averages.