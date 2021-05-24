Average American thinks they could survive two weeks in the wild despite lack of experience

People might not be as prepared for the great outdoors as they think they are.

Based on a recent survey, many Americans feel confident that they could survive in the wilderness for more than a week. Unfortunately, when it came down to specifics, many respondents seemed less prepared than they assumed.

Regardless, the survey also suggests that the last year has given Americans a greater appreciation for the outdoors.

According to a recent survey, the average American believes they can survive 16 days in the wilderness, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. When pressed on specific skills, however, it seems that they may be lacking in some important skills.

According to the survey, which was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Avocado Green Mattress, only about 17% of the respondents were "very confident" that they could start a fire with a flint.

Only 14% were as confident that they could identify edible plants and berries. Further, only 35% were able to correctly identify poison ivy.

The survey also showed that the last year apparently gave many Americans a newfound appreciation for nature. A majority responded that they felt that nature activities were the safest way of getting out of the house during the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.

This sentiment apparently gave about two-thirds of the respondents a greater appreciation for nature. They also felt more responsibility for taking care of nature and were more willing to partake in sustainable actions.

Some of the actions that respondents said they take included recycling, picking up litter, conserving water and composting. Others said they would donate to nature charities and others even said they would plant trees and participate in beach clean-ups.

Based on recent reports, it appears that hunting saw an increase in popularity as well.

Fox News previously reported that Arkansas hunters recently set a new record in the 2019-2020 season, bringing in more deer than in any year since 1938.