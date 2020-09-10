'Marathon Man' angler trying to break own fishing world record for charity

This ambitious angler hopes to reel in a new world record for a good cause.

Jeff Kolodzinski is a professional fisherman on a mission to smash his own Guinness World Record for the most fish caught in a single day. The “Marathon Man" is living up to his nickname by fishing for 24 hours straight near Peroria, Ill., WMBD reports, in a quest that began at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Kolodzinski hoped to hook over 2,172 fish on hook and line by 9 a.m. Thursday in order to beat the record he set last year. The outdoorsman planned to use a 10-foot pole and live bait to catch panfish, including the bluegill, hybrid bluegill, crappie, perch and an “occasional largemouth bass,” per a statement on his website.

MASSACHUSETTS FISHERMAN, 13, CATCHES RARE BLUE LOBSTER: 'I WAS CONFUSED AND EXCITED'

Last year he set the world record for most fish caught in a day when he caught 2,172 fish in 24 hours at Giant Goose Ranch, also in Illinois.

In a larger sense, Kolodzinski said, the angling adventure at Sankoty Lakes Resort and Retreat is about much more than personal glory. Through the fishing marathon, the avid angler is fundraising for the nonprofit Fishing For Life’s NextGen program, which provides outdoor programs and mentorship for children of military families.

As of Thursday morning, over $12,800 had been raised of a $20,000 goal.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“My true passion has always been to introduce people – especially families – to the sport of fishing,” Kolodzinski said in the statement. “Partnering with Fishing For Life and Sankoty Lakes Resort and Retreat is my way of giving back to the sport that’s given me so much, while bringing awareness to a program that supports our military heroes and their families.

“Along the way, I think we can show people how great the sport of fishing really is – how it promotes nature, healthy relationships, mental health, camaraderie, and fun,” he added. “It’s been a huge part of my life, and I want to share it.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As seen in a Facebook livestream, as of this writing the “Marathon Man” appears to have reeled in success – catching over 2,568 fish, per a tally.