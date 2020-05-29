Hawaii fishermen catch 220-pound tuna, donate fish to 'grateful' frontline workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A group of fisherman are sharing the love.

Five anglers reeled in a large 220-pound ahi tuna fish off the coast of Hawaii on Wednesday. However, instead of keeping all of the meat for themselves, the generous anglers donated the fish to frontline workers at Straub and The Queen’s Medical Centers in Oahu, Hawaii News Now reported.

Kyle Nakamoto, an executive producer on a TV show popular in Hawaii, said the fishermen were inspired to pay it forward by the recent death of 104-year-old local fisherman Setsuo Todoroki, who would frequently share his catches with others.

"It was nice to be a part of something greater than yourself, especially at a time when everybody needs to come together," Tommy Mukaigawa of Monarch Seafoods, who teamed up with the five local fishing captains to create poke bowls from the tuna, said to Hawaii News Now.

The medical professionals who received the donation were touched by the gesture.

"We know our restaurants, Monarch Seafood, commercial fishermen, they've all been hit by this," said Christy Passion, registered nurse at Queen's Medical Center, to Hawaii News Now. "So for them to take time out of their day, their troubles, it's so humbling and we're so grateful."

Red Sea Ocean Adventure, a fishing expedition outfit, wrote about the “mission” and thanked frontline workers in a Facebook post, alongside a photo of the donated poke bowls.

“We are thankful to all our frontline workers, first responders and essential workers for all their hard work!”