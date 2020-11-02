YouTuber goes viral after attempt to make cheese fondue fountain goes horribly wrong

No more cheese, please.

A South Korean YouTube star discovered the importance of always reading the machine directions, but he went viral.

Tasty Hoon, the YouTuber who makes video content of him eating large quantities of food – also known as mukbang – filmed himself last week showing off his smorgasbord of food, which included a fondue fountain he was attempting to pour cheese into to then dip his snacks into.

However, moments into the eight-minute video, the coagulated cheese that was poured into the kitchen gadget appears to not be smooth enough to work with the fountain mechanism, sending cheese and, eventually, the spinning component flying.

Tasty Hoon attempts to shield himself from the cheese, which is flinging off the fountain at high speeds.

The stringy cheese flies at the walls and at the man who is cowering behind the unruly fountain.

Tasty Hoon has found viral fame with the unexpected video, which has pulled in nearly 4 million views since it was posted Wednesday.

Those online have responded favorably to the humorous video.

“I can’t stop watching this,” one person wrote.

“Him: Cheese Fondue! 2020: Well, hello there,” another joked.

“This is art,” another commented.

In other viral food news, TikTok user and true innovator Steel.Jobe has become something of a social-media sensation after he was filmed biting apart a carrot and spitting it back into his blender, rather than waste time with a knife or chopping board.

“This guy is living in 2040,” wrote one admirer in response to the video.

“I think he’s my soulmate,” said another