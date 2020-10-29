Massachusetts restaurant ‘shocked’ by $700 tip

A Massachusetts restaurant was stunned by a recent tip it received from a group of regular customers.

On Wednesday, Brewer’s Tap & Table in Waltham, Mass., posted on social media about receiving a $700 tip.

“This weekend, our staff was shocked and humbled when some of our regular guests left a $700 tip on their bill,” Brewer’s Tap & Table wrote on Facebook.

A picture of the receipt showed that their bill came out to $167.99. According to WBZ, the group of eight customers came by on Saturday afternoon.

UTAH RESTAURANT BANS CUSTOMERS FROM WEARING MASKS

Kim Twomey, a bartender at Brewer’s Tap & Table, told WBZ that she started crying when she saw the tip.

“It was very, very emotional,” she said. “It’s been hard since COVID. It’s been a struggle and that made everyone’s day.”

RESTAURANT THIEF FOUND SLEEPING IN BATHROOM WITH BOOZE, HALF-EATEN CHEESECAKE

She told WBZ that the restaurant -- like many other restaurants throughout the country -- is facing even more challenges as the weather gets colder and coronavirus cases are starting to rise again.

“Especially with the winter months coming, we’re much slower,” Twomey said. “We don’t have all the tables outside anymore. COVID is on the rise. People are getting nervous to dine inside again.”

GEORGIA WRITER OPENS RESTAURANT FOR CHIPMUNK ON FRONT PORCH

“I just don’t think he knows how much that really helped everyone out,” she added.

Twomey also told WBZ that the $700 tip was split among the entire restaurant staff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the Facebook post, Brewer’s Tap & Table thanked all its customers for their support during the pandemic.

“The restaurant industry has been hit so hard, and everyone at BTT from the front of house to the kitchen has been doing everything they can to help things feel as close to back-to-normal for you as possible,” the post said. “Every visit, every order supports us.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We cannot thank you enough for all you have done for us throughout this pandemic,” the post added. “We are here for you and will continue to be here for this community as we navigate cooler weather. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS