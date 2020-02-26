Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food Trends
Published

UK butcher responds to plant-based 'meat' trend with meat-based 'carrot'

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Who says carrots can’t be made from meat? Wait — on second thought, everyone says that. Pretty much everyone across the board.

But not Tom Samways.

Samways, a butcher in Wales, recently decided to have a “bit of a laugh” at the expense of plant-based “meat” purveyors by creating his own meat-based “carrots.”

Samways' meat-based "carrots" are made from seasoned minced pork, an orange-hued Italian seasoning glaze and parsley.

Samways' meat-based "carrots" are made from seasoned minced pork, an orange-hued Italian seasoning glaze and parsley. (Tom Samways)

DISNEY PARKS CHOOSE THEIR 'PREFERRED' PLANT-BASED BURGER OPTION

But what started as a joke soon turned into a lucrative item, as he reportedly sold 300 of the “carrots” from his T Samways butcher shop in Cardigan, Wales, on the day they debuted.

“We were trying to give our customers a bit of a laugh by making meat-based carrots as a bit of a nod to vegans making plant-based foods and naming them after meat,” Sanways told Fox News. “It was all in good jest.”

Tom Samways, a butcher from Wales, tells Fox News the whole thing started as a "bit of a laugh."

Tom Samways, a butcher from Wales, tells Fox News the whole thing started as a "bit of a laugh." (Tom Samways)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Not everyone was super excited about Samways “carrots,” which are made with minced pork, parsley, and an orange-hued seasoning blend.

Samways tells Fox News that there “was a bit of backlash from vegans” upon his newest item’s debut. Samways, not wanting to offend, tells Fox News he pulled the item the following day, as he never intended to make anyone angry.

“What started out as a bit of a laugh from a small farming community in West Wales has escalated to a global thing,” he said. “But all in all, I think everyone saw the funny side of it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oddly enough, Samways wasn’t the first meat-minded individual to dream up a meat-based “carrot.” Back in June, the folks at Arby’s responded to the plant-based “meat” craze with the “marrot” — a turkey-based “megetable” designed to look like a carrot.