UK butcher responds to plant-based 'meat' trend with meat-based 'carrot'

Who says carrots can’t be made from meat? Wait — on second thought, everyone says that. Pretty much everyone across the board.

But not Tom Samways.

Samways, a butcher in Wales, recently decided to have a “bit of a laugh” at the expense of plant-based “meat” purveyors by creating his own meat-based “carrots.”

But what started as a joke soon turned into a lucrative item, as he reportedly sold 300 of the “carrots” from his T Samways butcher shop in Cardigan, Wales, on the day they debuted.

“We were trying to give our customers a bit of a laugh by making meat-based carrots as a bit of a nod to vegans making plant-based foods and naming them after meat,” Sanways told Fox News. “It was all in good jest.”

Not everyone was super excited about Samways “carrots,” which are made with minced pork, parsley, and an orange-hued seasoning blend.

Samways tells Fox News that there “was a bit of backlash from vegans” upon his newest item’s debut. Samways, not wanting to offend, tells Fox News he pulled the item the following day, as he never intended to make anyone angry.

“What started out as a bit of a laugh from a small farming community in West Wales has escalated to a global thing,” he said. “But all in all, I think everyone saw the funny side of it.”

Oddly enough, Samways wasn’t the first meat-minded individual to dream up a meat-based “carrot.” Back in June, the folks at Arby’s responded to the plant-based “meat” craze with the “marrot” — a turkey-based “megetable” designed to look like a carrot.