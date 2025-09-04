Energy drinks face new restrictions abroad: Could the US be next in line?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Kingdom is moving to ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children as governments around the world increasingly target the products.

"Energy drinks might seem harmless, but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today's kids are all being impacted, while high-sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity," Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move comes amid mounting pressure from parents, teachers and health experts who blame the drinks for mood swings, panic attacks, restlessness and even falling grades.

A 2024 study published in Public Health found that youth consumption was linked to ADHD-like symptoms, suicidal thoughts, heart issues, insulin resistance and more.

"How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of four cans of cola in their system on a daily basis?" Streeting said.

Government data show that about 100,000 children in the U.K. consume at least one high-caffeine energy drink daily, with a third of teens and nearly a quarter of preteens drinking them weekly.

Officials estimate the ban could prevent obesity in up to 40,000 children.

A typical energy drink can contain the same amount of caffeine as two espressos, Streeting said.

The ban would affect popular drinks like Red Bull, which contains about 80 milligrams of caffeine, the same as one espresso or two cans of soda, and Monster, which contains about 160 milligrams of caffeine. Lower-caffeine soft drinks, teas and coffees would not be affected by the ban.

"The restriction … would apply to drinks with more than 150 milligrams of caffeine."

The restriction, which would cover shops, restaurants, vending machines and online sales, would apply to drinks with over 150 milligrams of caffeine. A 12-week public consultation is now underway, and the ban is expected by the spring.

Similar measures are under consideration in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, while countries including Lithuania, Latvia, Turkey and Sweden already have restrictions in place.

In the United States, the drinks are not regulated yet at the federal level. The state of Connecticut, however, enacted a law earlier this year that prohibits the sale of energy drinks with at least 80 milligrams of caffeine per 9 fluid ounces to anyone under 16.

New York, South Carolina and Oklahoma have introduced bills proposing the prohibition of energy drink sales to anyone under 18.

The White House's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) commission is recommending that agencies like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) explore guidelines to limit marketing unhealthy products, including possibly energy drinks, to children.

"Influencers make these drinks look fun, cool or even necessary to perform well, but that's far from the truth," said Dr. Stacie Stephenson, a functional and integrative medicine expert in Chicago and member of the American Nutrition Association.

"Kids are incredibly impressionable, and when they see trusted figures pushing these drinks, they think they're safe or essential, but, in reality, they're overloading their bodies with sugar and stimulants, disrupting hormones and draining energy over time," Stephenson told Fox News Digital.

The British Soft Drinks Association said in a statement that its members "do not market or promote the sale of energy drinks to under 16s and label all high-caffeine beverages as 'not recommended for children.'"

The statement continued, "As with all government policy, it's essential that any forthcoming regulation is based on a rigorous assessment of the evidence that's available."

Health experts in the U.S. warn that some children are at particular risk.

About 40% to 50% of kids in the U.S. consume energy drinks, according to functional medicine provider Austin Lake of Tulsa, Oklahoma. That high dose of caffeine can linger in the body for seven to 10 hours, disrupting sleep and sometimes forcing kids to rely on stimulants to get through the next day, he said.

"It creates a very vicious cycle," Lake told "Fox & Friends" Thursday. It also affects hormone production, the gut and inflammation issues, he added.

"The potential of energy drinks to trigger arrhythmias is particularly concerning in children with known arrhythmias or congenital heart disease," Dr. Colin Kane, pediatric cardiologist at Children's Health in Dallas, told Fox News Digital, adding that kids with diabetes or psychiatric disorders face added dangers.

"While all caffeinated beverages can cause adverse effects, energy drinks pose additional risks due to their higher and often unregulated caffeine content, the presence of other stimulants — taurine, guarana — and patterns of rapid, episodic consumption that are more common among youth," Kane added.

Dental hygiene is also a concern. Kami Hoss, a San Diego-based orthodontist, said energy drinks are "one of the most damaging things kids can put in their mouths."

The acids in the drinks, which generally come from citric acid and carbonic acid, making them fizzy, can soften and erode enamel, Hoss told Fox News Digital.

"They hit teeth with a one-two punch: acid and sugar," he said.