Woman credits this drink of choice to 105 years of life: 'A perfect match'

A 105-year-old woman recently credited her long life to a particular beverage, saying it is a "perfect match" with every meal.

Kathleen Hennings, a retired accountant, celebrated her 105th birthday on Oct. 2 at Care UK's Sandfields retirement home with friends, fellow residents and one specific beverage.

Hennings, who grew up in London, credited Guinness for her long and happy life.

MAN GOES ON AN EPIC 'BEER TAX PROTEST JOURNEY' ACROSS THE UK

She told Fox News Digital that she's been drinking Guinness ever since she was a teenager and was introduced to the beverage by her parents.

"In my late teens, I would join my brother and parents for a Guinness with their evening meals, but Guinness was, and still is, a perfect match for every meal," she said.

Guinness became the drink of choice for Hennings family over the years — and she said she still has one every day to go with her lunch.

BEER LOVERS CREDIT JIMMY CARTER FOR BREWING INTEREST IN HOME AND CRAFT BREWERS

"I have my Guinness with every midday meal here at Sandfields," she told Fox News Digital.

When asked about the secret of a long life, Hennings simply said, "Drink Guinness and don't marry."

For her 105th birthday, staff members at Care UK's Sandfields hosted a party for her.

Hennings received a basket of Guinness with pint glasses, a kitchen apron, slippers, chocolate and the famous black stout, according to the home.

MAN SAYS HE GETS HIS FOOD FIX IN HOSPITAL CAFETERIAS: 'WELL WORTH A VISIT'

The surprise party also included a birthday cake from the home's head chef — something Hennings said was a lovely occasion.

"I've been spoiled," she said in a news release from Care UK's Sandfields.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Employee Richard Lott of Care UK's Sanfields told Fox News Digital that Hennings is "an inspirational lady, not just for reaching an amazing milestone but because she is polite, gracious, kindhearted and very active."

"I'm sure this is why she has such a brilliant collection of friends and neighbors who regularly enjoy coming in to visit her," he added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Growing up, Hennings enjoyed spending evenings dancing and attending operas and ballets in London, according to the care home.

After living in London through World War II, Hennings moved with her mother, brother and dachshund to the Cotswolds, where she enjoyed "a taste of country life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Guinness for comment.