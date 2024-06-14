Wedding mishap as couple forced to order fish-and-chip dinners for 110 guests after caterer bails

An engaged couple ran into quite the issue just hours before they tied the knot — but one restaurant came to the rescue.

Immie Teed and Josh Titmouth were set to get married in Exmouth, England, when the unthinkable happened to them.

The caterer for their 110-guest wedding came down with E. coli and couldn’t get out of bed — causing him to cancel on them within hours of their wedding.

WEDDING MISHAP: BRIDE STOPS ENTIRE CEREMONY WHEN SHE FORGETS PART OF HER WEDDING DRESS

Teed said that she and her husband-to-be had just arrived at the wedding venue when the caterer called to cancel, as SWNS reported.

"Josh, who knows him quite well, said, ‘If this is a joke, it’s not funny,’" Teed recalled about her new husband's words to the caterer.

The caterer said he'd been feeling sick for a few days beforehand but couldn’t get out of bed on the day of the wedding.

BRIDE CLAIMS SHE LEFT HER OWN WEDDING AFTER HUSBAND SMASHES CAKE IN HER FACE: EXPERTS CHIME IN

With the clock ticking down to wedding time, Teed said she and the other wedding guests tried to figure out a quick solution to find food for their 110 guests.

"One of our bridesmaids offered to make a huge vat of curry," Teed said, before mentioning that her mother thought about calling a local spot for help.

"My mom had the idea to call Krispies. We love their food [and] we know they’re reliable," she told SWNS.

"We source everything with meticulous care, our fish is from sustainable stocks, our chips are hand-cut daily and all our food is cooked fresh to order," says Krispies on its website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The owner of the local shop, Kelly Barnes, ended up driving to the wedding venue — just 10 minutes down the road — to see how she could help.

Barnes said that "the bride was beside herself," so she knew she had to make something work, SWNS noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After putting her staff to work, Barnes said she was able to deliver 110 meals in time for the wedding — mainly fish and chips.

Other dishes served at the wedding included chicken nuggets for the kids and a veggie burger and chips for the vegetarian guests.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

"Our team [was] amazing and some stayed on after their shift ended to help," Barnes recalled to SWNS.

Teed said the guests loved their meals — and she was grateful that someone saved the day.