‘World’s largest’ White Castle opening in Orlando next week

Florida residents are about to get a bite of White Castle.

The fast food chain’s Orlando location – which is also the "largest free-standing White Castle in the world" – will open on Monday, May 3, at 8 a.m. Aside from being the largest White Castle, it will also be the fast food chain’s first restaurant in Florida since the 1960s, when it had four locations in Miami.

The new restaurant is located near I-4, between Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, in a new development from Unicorp called The Village at O-Town West.

According to an announcement provided to Fox News, White Castle hired 120 employees – including team members and managers – to staff the location.

The opening will be complete with "fanfare and a ribbon cutting," and will be attended by White Castle President and CEO Lisa Ingram, as well as local officials and other company leaders, according to the announcement.

On opening day, the restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., but it will begin its normal operating hours – 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week – the next day.

"At some point in the future, White Castle will operate 24 hours per day," the company said.

According to the announcement, White Castle customers are limited to 60 sliders per visit.

The restaurant also said it is following all of Orange County’s coronavirus guidelines, including mask requirements, social distancing and regular cleaning.

White Castle first announced it was opening a location in Florida in 2019. The location finally broke ground in November 2020, after coronavirus-related delays.

Last year, the company said the 4,567-square-foot restaurant would have indoor and outdoor seating, two drive-thru lanes and will have "the iconic tower in a sleek, modern industrial-style architectural design."