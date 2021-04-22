Chick-fil-A adds new kale Caesar salad to seasonal menu nationwide

There’s a new salad coming to Chick-fil-A’s spring menu.

On Thursday, the fast food chain revealed the item, the Lemon Kale Caesar Salad, which will be available at Chick-fil-A’s nationwide starting on Monday.

However, the newest addition will only be available for a limited time.

Chick-fil-A described the new salad as a "refreshing take on the traditional Caesar salad," in its announcement.

The salad is made on a bed of romaine lettuce and kale, topped with grilled nuggets, shaved parmesan cheese and lemon wedges, according to the announcement. The salad also comes with Lemon Caesar Vinaigrette dressing and Lemon Parmesan Panko topping.

"We wanted to create a modern version of a Caesar salad with a refreshing twist," Chick-fil-A chef Christy Cook said in a statement. "And we also wanted a salad that would spotlight our warm Grilled Nuggets."

The Lemon Kale Caesar Salad is the first salad entree to include grilled nuggets, according to the announcement. It is also the first limited-time salad entree to be added to menus nationwide since 2016.

Kaitlin Miller, a menu category leader at Chick-fil-A said the Lemon Kale Caesar Salad was tested in 2017 and received "great feedback."

"The Lemon Kale Caesar Salad is one of the new items we’re adding to the menu in 2021 to offer our guests more variety," Miller said in a statement. "It’s a delicious lower calorie salad option for those who enjoy a traditional Caesar Salad and those looking to try something new."

Aside from announcing its new salad, Chick-fil-A also announced that it is giving a new name to a popular off-menu drink.

Now called the Chick-fil-A Sunjoy, the drink combines the chain’s lemonade with sweetened iced tea. It also comes in combinations of diet lemonade and unsweetened iced tea.

The newly named tea will hit menus on Monday and will become a permanent item nationwide, according to Chick-fil-A.