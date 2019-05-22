Woman who smacked restaurant employee with takeout bag was 'upset' with sandwich

Police in Washington are searching for an unknown woman who reportedly smacked a restaurant worker in the face with a takeout bag full of food, after being angered by her order.

On Saturday evening, around 7:52 p.m., a restaurant staffer at an establishment on “the west end of Kennewick” filled the customer’s order for a sandwich through the drive-thru, reps for the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) wrote on Facebook. Things quickly took a turn for the worse, however, when the female customer became “upset” over her meal – and walked into the restaurant.

“The victim said that the female entered the location and was verbally aggressive towards her before reaching over the counter and allegedly striking her in the side of the face with the bag of food she was carrying,” officials wrote online.

According to the police, the restaurant staffer was not injured and doesn’t know the suspect.

The KPD shared two surveillance images of the frightening scene online, depicting the aggressor wearing a navy tank top and floral shorts.

As of press time, the woman has not yet been found, as per the Tri-City Herald. Anyone with information is urged to call 509-628-0333.

“We’d like to remind her that assaulting someone for not making your sandwich correctly is not okay,” reps for the KPD wrote online.

The department did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment as to which restaurant in the city the crime occurred.

Social media users naturally, had a whole lot to say about the unbelievable scene, sharing the Kennewick Police Department’s Facebook post over 500 times online.

“It is so disgraceful how people treat others especially in the food industry,” one commenter cried. “I hope this woman is embarrassed by her actions and learns she cannot put her hands on others or use violence in this manner.”

“Never be awful to people who are alone with your food,” another warned.

“Karma is digital now people!!” one cackled.

