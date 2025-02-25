Woman saves $12,000 by shopping with coupons, quits job

A Kansas woman who said she saves $3,000 a year by using coupons for her shopping said it gave her the financial freedom to quit her full-time job.

Taryn Blankenship, 28, of Wichita, Kansas, told news agency SWNS she began couponing during the coronavirus pandemic.

When food prices started to rise, Blankenship became "obsessed" with hunting for discounts to help her lower her grocery bill, she said.

MAN DOCUMENTS INFLATED GROCERY PRICES IN ALASKAN HOMETOWN: 'EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE FLOWN IN'

Blankenship said she used to spend an average of $150 per week on groceries but has managed to slash her food shopping costs to $40 – all because of her passion for finding great deals.

She said her commitment to savings has enabled her to quit her full-time job at a nursing home and "live freely," focusing on her craft business.

"When it comes to shopping, I would say I am using coupons for all of my items or getting [the product] for 75% off or free," Blankenship told SWNS.

"I manage to save myself $3,000 or more a year and have saved around $12,000 over the past four years."

Blankenship said she quit her job at the start of last year – "and I would not have been able to do that if it wasn't for couponing."

"I won't buy anything unless I am getting it for free or at a very good discount."

She said she hasn't had to buy household essentials like laundry, shampoo or toothpaste since 2020.

Her couponing started in Jan. 2021, Blankenship told SWNS, when she got five packs of razors for $1 each and got $5 back for each pack with a rebate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Since then, I have been hooked on couponing," she said.

Blankenship said she uses cash-back apps or traditional paper coupons to save money.

"I won't buy anything unless I am getting it for free or at a very good discount," she said.

Blankenship said she shops for items "on clearance rather than what I want to eat that week."

She added, "Everything at the store expires — so at some point, it is going to be on clearance."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Blankenship keeps a stockpile in her home – and she's been adding to it since 2020.

"Since leaving my full-time job, I have been able to concentrate on my craft business and content creation," Blankenship told SWNS.

"I have the time to do whatever I want. It has given me freedom."

She's also using her savvy savings to support her community, often giving away essential items she has stored away to low-income families, she said.

"Last year, I donated over 50 tubes of toothpaste, 40 boxes of detergent and more," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Blankenship for further updates.