Man launches expletive-filled tirade at restaurant staff for taking too long to prepare his to-go meal

This guy really didn’t want to wait for his food.

A man was caught on camera screaming at restaurant staff in Canada on Friday because he felt it was taking too long to prepare his dinner.

The video was posted on Facebook by Amanda Toms, who warned that the footage included “abusive language/terrifying behavior.”

According to her caption, the tense encounter was at a restaurant called Chinese Garden in Blind Bay, British Columbia.

In the video, the man is waiting outside as he begins screaming at the top of his lungs into a blocked off door of the restaurant.

“I called you an hour ago, are you making my food?” he shouted.

He pauses for a moment as one of the restaurant staff walks toward the door with a bag of food and announces the name on the order. Another person nearby responds, “That’s me.”

The hot-tempered man then started screaming again. “Why do you even take orders if you can’t make people’s f--king food?”

It's unclear what the restaurant worker replied, but it prompted the heated patron to respond: "I don't f--king care anymore. I've got to go feed my 2-year-old. F--k you!"

The man then takes a step away, but turns back to add: “If you can’t take orders, tell people you can’t!”

“There are no words to describe how disgusting this behavior is,” Toms captioned the video. “A delay on food (on a Friday night at dinner time) is no excuse to treat people this way. This restaurant is a local gem and the owners are wonderful people. Be kind, it’s not that f--king hard.”

In her caption, Toms also said that when the man drove into and out of the parking lot, he was “squealing his tires” and came close to hitting some of the parked cars.

As of this writing, Toms' video was shared more than 1,000 on the social media platform.

