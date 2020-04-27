Wisconsin fire department donates McDonald's 'Thank You Meals' to family in need: 'Doing our part'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

More people are feeling thankful for McDonald's “Thank You Meals.”

As Fox News previously reported, McDonald’s launched a free Thank You Meal for first responders and healthcare professionals as a “thank you” from the fast-food chain during the coronavirus outbreak.

The brand announced the meal last week, sharing it can be picked up for breakfast, lunch or dinner starting April 22 through May 5 by first responders or health care workers with a valid ID or in uniform.

However, those parties who qualify for the meal are spreading the thanks by donating it to families in need.

In a post shared on Facebook and Twitter by the Greenfield Fire Department in Wisconsin the day McDonald’s announced the news of the Thank You Meals, the fire station said they did not need the free meals, but instead would like to donate them to a family who does.

The Facebook post received 126 likes and numerous positive messages praising the fire station’s generosity. It apparently also garnered some interest as in a follow-up post, the department shared that it had picked up a meal for a family of 7. The fire house also “added a few other needs (and some treats)” before dropping off the box at the family’s home.

The department asked its community who out there needs help to contact them so they can continue to “pass it forward.”