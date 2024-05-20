Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Extreme Foods

'Shock flavors': Why one company makes mac & cheese and pizza ice cream

Food marketing expert says humans are innately drawn to new flavors

Associated Press
Published
close
Kraft mac and cheese flavored ice cream and other weird flavor combos Video

Kraft mac and cheese flavored ice cream and other weird flavor combos

Occasionally, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream releases what it calls a new "shock flavor" of ice cream, like Hidden Valley Ranch, pizza, sour cream or Kraft macaroni and cheese. (Credit: Associated Press/Brach's Candy/Oreo)

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream usually draws customers with gourmet takes on classics like vanilla and pistachio. But occasionally, the parlor chain and manufacturer headquartered in New York slips in what it calls a "shock flavor," like Hidden Valley Ranch or pizza.

Kraft Heinz approached New York-based artisanal ice cream maker Van Leeuwen a few years ago about macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream. Ben Van Leeuwen, the company’s co-founder and CEO, was doubtful at first, but found that Kraft’s powder met Van Leeuwen’s standards – it contains no palm oil or artificial ingredients – and blended well with its ice cream. Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream came out to rave reviews in 2021 and was re-released for a short time last fall.

ICE CREAM QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE SWEET FACTS ABOUT THE POPULAR DESSERT?

A woman's Van Leeuwen new Kraft mac and cheese flavor ice cream melts

A woman's Van Leeuwen new Kraft mac and cheese flavor ice cream melts at a popup truck near Union Square on July 14, 2021, in New York City. The new flavor was released in honor of National Macaroni and Cheese Day. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"We will only do a shock flavor if we can make it good and distinct. We will not do a shock flavor where it’s just shock in name but taste like vanilla," Van Leeuwen said.

Mark Lang, food marketing expert and Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Tampa believes that humans are innately drawn to new flavors. "We are variety seeking animals. We constantly are seeking something new and different. It's in our wiring," stated Lang.