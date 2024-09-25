Expand / Collapse search
Where to get free drinks on National Coffee Day: 5 top deals

National Coffee Day is celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 29

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
National Coffee Day is celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 29, around the country for java lovers.

Whether people choose a strong cup of Joe, a frothy latte or a seasonal handcrafted caffeinated beverage, the day is bound to spread the beloved beverage far and wide. 

The National Coffee Association indicates that 67% of U.S. adults drink coffee daily.

With the national day quickly approaching, here are some of the most popular coffee spots offering a steal of a deal on the special occasion.

From Dunkin' to the Coffee Bean & Leaf, Peet's Coffee and more, see if your local coffee go-to spot is offering a special to celebrate the moment. 

Group of people drinking coffee

The National Coffee Association found that 67% of Americans drink coffee daily.  (iStock)

5 National Coffee Day deals

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is offering coffee lovers a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' is one of the chain fast-food spots that offers a National Coffee Day deal.  (Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance/Getty Images)

The company will offer the deal to reward members. 

It is limited to one per person. 

It also excludes the cold brew and nitro cold brew coffee options. 

Krispy Kreme

The well-known doughnut and coffee shop is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Sunday.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day.  (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Krispy Kreme is also offering a special on doughnuts for the occasion. Patrons can get a dozen "Original Glazed" doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. 

Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee is offering a National Coffee Day special on Sept. 29 at participating locations that includes a free small drop coffee or cold brew. 

The brand is also offering 25% off selected items at Peet's Coffee bars with promo code "NCD2024."

Woman smiling with hot drink

Various retailers will offer free coffee on Sunday for National Coffee Day. (iStock)

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

On National Coffee Day, the Coffee Bean & Leaf will offer a buy one, get one (BOGO) deal for a beverage. 

Customers of the coffee hot spot can steal the deal only on Sept. 29. 

La Madeleine

Person drinking coffee and Dunkin Donuts sign

From Dunkin' to La Madeleine, National Coffee Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 29. See how to score a free cup of Joe at certain retailers.  (iStock; Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Customers at the French restaurant La Madeline can also take part in the National Coffee Day deal.

The restaurant chain is offering customers a free drip coffee with any purchase in-store or online on that day. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 