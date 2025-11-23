When's the best time to eat Thanksgiving dinner? Experts share their verdict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millions of Americans will be sitting down at their dinner tables and celebrating Thanksgiving — likely between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Even though the grand meal is called "Thanksgiving dinner," the dining time often falls between lunch and dinner.

Are there practical reasons for this early dinnertime, or is it just traditional?

A culinary expert and two health experts weighed in — and all of them affirmed that mid-afternoon is the ideal eating time.

Danielle Vauthy, a professional chef at Hungryroot, told Fox News Digital that, when crafting an elaborate Thanksgiving meal, "timing is everything."

"Think of it like a restaurant. There's usually someone coordinating when each dish goes out, so everything hits the table at the perfect temperature," the Washington-based chef said.

"For Thanksgiving, early afternoon tends to work best, because most people start cooking in the morning."

Turkey, the star of every Thanksgiving dinner, needs ample time to cook and rest, Vauthy noted.

"The turkey usually takes up the oven most of the day, and it needs to rest before carving," she said.

"That rest time is perfect for crisping toppings, warming casseroles or reheating pre-cooked sides, so everything comes together beautifully."

Home chefs should plan ahead, preparing cold and room-temperature dishes ahead of time while taking hot food out of the oven as close to dinnertime as possible, said Vauthy.

"If you want everything to be at its best, think about what can sit at room temperature, like salads, and what really needs to be served hot or crisp, like crispy turkey skin, crisp toppings or warm mashed potatoes," she said.

"This gives the body plenty of time to digest and break down the carbohydrates, fats and protein before sleeping."

"Work backwards from there when planning your timing."

There are health-related reasons for the habit, too. Dawn Menning, a registered dietitian from California, told Fox News Digital that eating Thanksgiving dinner earlier in the day allows more time for digestion.

It also "gives you the ability to fit in time for activity, like taking a walk, which can help with blood sugar balance," Menning said.

"When you eat a big Thanksgiving meal, which typically is high in fat and added sugar, your stomach has to expand to allow room for the additional volume of food, which can lead to stomach discomfort, gas, bloating or heartburn," she added.

"Listen to your hunger cues. Eat slowly and take breaks. Before you go back for seconds, pause and see if you are really hungry."

Dr. Omer Awan, a physician at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, told Fox News Digital that the ideal hour to eat Thanksgiving dinner leans toward 4 p.m., but some people might push it to 5 p.m.

"This is because Thanksgiving dinner is usually a heavy meal and many Americans drink alcohol," Awan said.

"This gives the body plenty of time to digest and break down the carbohydrates, fats and protein before sleeping."

He also noted that eating earlier helps to control blood sugar levels, since many people's insulin sensitivity drops by the late evening.

"Ultimately, this can help prevent reflux, heartburn and poor sleep," the doctor added.