Wendy's offers free chicken nuggets as part of 'GroupNug' promotion amid coronavirus pandemic

Wendy’s is taking a page out of Taco Bell’s playbook with plans to start handing out its signature menu item amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — completely free of charge.

On Tuesday, Wendy’s announced that participating restaurants across the country will be giving away orders of 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets to anyone who visits the drive-thru this Friday, April 24. The company says the promotion, called “GroupNug,” was inspired by the chain's team members and restaurant crews who have been “going above and beyond” to help out their communities.

"Wendy's restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy's most important values — Do the Right Thing — by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time," said Carl Loredo, the chief marketing officer of Wendy's U.S, in a press release. "These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy's and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country."

Wendy’s has also been sharing news of its exceptional team members to its Square Deal Blog, which has been documenting instances of Wendy’s franchisees providing free meals to front-line workers, first responders and those in need.

“We’re extremely proud of all the efforts we’ve seen and we know there are more out there,” the blog reads. “It’s people like those above who shine bright and keep us going at times like these.”



In honor of the GroupNug promotion, the Wendy’s Twitter account is even taking a break from its usual snarky self to instead honor the workers and citizens who “deserve some shine right now.”

Wendy’s GroupNug promotion kicks off at participating restaurants this Friday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. No purchase is necessary, but orders of free nuggets are limited to one per vehicle.