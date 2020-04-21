Herd of sheep flocks to McDonald's in Wales amid coronavirus closures

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Apparently, these sheep don’t care about social distancing.

As they are in many regions around the world, McDonald’s restaurants in the United Kingdom have temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Based on a recent photo, however, a group of sheep in Wales didn’t get the memo.

Andrew Thomas, from the town of Ebbw Vale, noticed a group of sheep had gathered outside of an empty McDonald’s over the weekend. Amused by the sight, he snapped a photo and shared it to Facebook.

“Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale are having McDonald's withdrawals,” he joked in the caption.

“There are always sheep wandering the streets of Ebbw Vale, where they come down off common, but never seen them in McDonald's before," Thomas explained to Wales Online. "I was leaving Aldi next door after doing some shopping for my mother who is on isolation and stopped on the way out to take the picture.”

Since uploading the photo, Thomas' post has been shared over 2,400 times and has received hundreds of reactions.

One user joked, “Looks like they're planning a ram raid to me.”

“Look at that. Turns out sheep do eat McDonald’s,” added another.

“Clever sheep are adhering to the no-entry signs though,” another user pointed out. “And I think they’re complying with 6-foot rule. Beats the delivery truck blocking the drive-thru on a Wednesday morning when you’re trying to grab your coffees for colleagues on the way in.”

Another user, who apparently had an unpleasant experience at the restaurant, actually welcomed the sheep.

“They’d do a better job of running it," he wrote.