Taco Bell offering free tacos on Tuesday as a 'thank you' during coronavirus pandemic

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos today — but only if you order through the drive-thru.

On March 31, participating Taco Bell locations across the country will be taking part in a million-taco giveaway (at least 1 million, Taco Bell hopes) as a way to thank guests who are making a difference in the fight against coronavirus in their neighborhoods.

“For the past few weeks, we've been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we're giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said Marc King, the CEO of the Taco Bell Corp., in a press release.

King says franchisees are especially committed to providing food for essential workers in those communities, including grocery store employees, teachers and medical personnel. The chain is also seeking ways to provide food for essential personnel who can’t make it through the drive-thru, including truckers or ambulance drivers.

“We are working with our franchisees on a solution for this where possible, and we want to make sure this group knows how much we appreciate everything they’re doing,” King previously said in a March 27 announcement, adding that Taco Bell’s “Taco Trucks” would be dispatched this week to bring food to “community heroes and those who work in essential roles every day.”

As part of Taco Bell’s overall efforts, the Taco Bell Foundation is also making a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry, which aims to provide meals to children who don’t have easy access to food, especially now that many school districts across the country — and their meal programs — are no longer operating.

This week, Taco Bell also hopes to reinstate its “round up” program at participating drive-thru locations, allowing customers to round up their order total and donate the extra money to No Kid Hungry.

“These are immediate steps we are taking, but this will not be the end. We will continue to share updates on our social channels and website,” King wrote last week. “And I want to thank you, our loyal customers, for your help and patience as we continue to navigate this unprecedented time.”