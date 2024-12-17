Food and drink product recalls in December: It's all about 'protecting customers'

From diet pills, teas and Bloody Mary mixes to granola bars, carrots, mushrooms and cucumbers, here is a look at some of the food and drink items that have been removed from store shelves in the month of December alone.

These items were compiled from the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) list of "Recalls, Market Withdrawals & Safety Alerts." The list is not all-inclusive.

Anyone who thinks they may still have an item in their household from this list should contact the manufacturer or grocery store for guidance on how to move forward.

December recalls

Bloody Mary mix

Borsari brand recalled its Bloody Mary mix due to an unreported allergen, the FDA's website said in an announcement on Dec. 10.

The 32-ounce bottles of Bloody Mary mix were sold without warnings related to fish and soy ingredients, the FDA said. The mixes were sold on the Borsari website, as well as in stores within a 100-mile radius of Jamestown, New York.

"The issue was discovered in the context of a New York State Department of Agriculture inspection. Current in-house inventory, as well as future product, will clearly declare these ingredients (i.e., fish (anchovy and soy) on the label," the FDA said.

Carrots

Organic carrots, as well as organic and conventional vegetable medleys containing carrots, by the brand 4Earth Farms sold from September to November in seven states were recalled due to the risk of E. coli contamination, the FDA said on Dec. 2.

While the impacted products have expired, the FDA issued an alert due to concerns these items may still be in freezers.

Cucumbers (and products containing them)

In late November, thousands of cucumbers were recalled after people became ill with salmonella, FOX Business previously reported.

At the time, SunFed Produce recalled all whole American cucumbers. Since then, other produce brands have recalled their cucumbers as well.

Hardie's Fresh Foods, which supplies cucumbers to Costco locations in Dallas and Houston, Texas, recalled its cucumbers due to salmonella fears. Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. Inc., also recalled its cucumbers in late November for the same reason.

"We at Baloian Farms are working in conjunction with our grower with the FDA to protect our customers and consumers. Food safety has always been a top priority as we want to provide safe and nutritious food for our families and consumers," Luis Corella, president of Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. Inc., told the FDA.

"We have been working diligently with the authorities and the implicated farm to determine the possible source."

Products containing cucumbers that may be contaminated with salmonella were also recalled, the FDA website noted.

Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota, is "recalling multiple products out of an abundance of caution because they contain recalled cucumbers from Baloian Farms which have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella," the company said.

The recalled items included not only whole cucumbers, but also salads and sandwiches containing sliced cucumbers.

Similarly, Walmart recalled sliced cucumber products sold at 34 stores in Texas in late November and early December. The cucumbers sold were part of the recalled lot of SunFed Produce, the FDA's website said.

Yummi Sushi products containing cucumbers that were sold at Kroger locations in Texas were subject to recall as well, the FDA published on Dec. 5.

Gryo kits with the brand names "The Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kits" and "Gyro Family Kit" were recalled on Dec. 6 and Dec. 10, respectively, the FDA said. The items contained tzatziki, a sauce that includes cucumbers.

Enoki mushrooms

Packages of enoki mushrooms sold throughout the U.S. were recalled on Dec. 12 due to fears they were contaminated with listeria.

The recalled products were sold under the name "Daily Veggies Enoki Musrhoom, Product to Korea" and were sold in 200-gram packages, the FDA said.

"The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 200g, clear plastic package marked with UPC code 8809159458890 on the back label," the agency said.

Granola bars

MadeGood granola bars with certain UPCs and sell-by dates may be contaminated with metal, the FDA said in a Dec. 10 release.

"This recall is being initiated as a precautionary measure; no injuries have been reported," the agency said.

Hushpuppies

Atkinson Milling Company recalled three frozen hushpuppies products on Dec. 5 due to an undeclared allergen.

The 1-pound and 2-pound, 8-ounce bags of "Hushpuppies With Onions," as well as the 2-pound, 8-ounce bags of "Hushpuppies" are subject to recall.

None of the products included a warning that they contained milk, the FDA said.

"These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail and wholesale stores" located in Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, the FDA said.

VidaSlim brand products

VidaSlim weight loss products, including capsules and "Ho Body Brew," were recalled on Dec. 13 after the FDA found the presence of a potentially deadly toxin.

They are no longer available on the VidaSlim website.

The samples indicated the presence of yellow oleander, a poisonous plant, the FDA said.

"The consumption of yellow oleander can cause adverse effects on neurological, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular health that can be serious or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart changes, arrhythmia and more," according to the FDA.