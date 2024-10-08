Viral protein Diet Coke trend sweeps social media as users are 'surprised' by how good the drink is

Yet another viral drink trend has taken over TikTok and people are shocked by how much they like the beverage.

Fans are getting a percentage of their daily protein intake by combining a protein drink with the internet's favorite soda: Diet Coke.

Rebecca Gordon, a fourth-grade teacher from Utah, shared the viral drink on her TikTok account and social media users are already obsessed.

"I feel like I do a lot of the 'Me at 7 a.m. in Utah getting my 40 ounces of soda before school'-[type videos], that's very typical of me," Gordon told Fox News Digital.

"Then I saw someone else a couple of weeks ago [and] she just added protein to a soda. It wasn't anything big, just a little cup, and I was like, 'OK, well, I like protein drinks and I like a soda. Let me try to put them together.'"

Gordon decided to give the drink a try by combining a vanilla protein drink with her 40-ounce Diet Coke, which has proven to be a trending beverage on TikTok — and her video grabbed over 2.5 million views.

"I went and got my big drink that everyone freaks out about, filling it up with Diet Coke, and then I added the protein drink and I was surprised," the teacher said.

Gordon compared the flavor and smoothness of the vanilla protein drink to melted ice cream, which makes it taste like soda and an ice cream float.

Utah has become the destination known for creating the "dirty soda," which is made up of an individual's choice of soft drink mixed with flavored syrups and coffee creamer, popularly sold at Swig — a drive-through chain founded in Utah.

The protein soda trend is adding a bit more bulk to the "dirty soda" by making it healthier.

Gordon was already a fan of mixing dirty sodas with varying flavors and random creamers and had a feeling the new trend would be fairly similar.

"I'm like, 'This is going to taste good … I'm going to do it.' Then I tried it and was pleasantly surprised. It exceeded my expectations," Gordon added.

Gordon inspired many others to try the trending beverage after they saw her viral TikTok video, including Marla Catherine Smiley.

A content creator based in Provost, Utah, Smiley is not a soda drinker. She does not find herself reaching for soft drinks because they have "no nutritional value," but decided it might be worth indulging because of the addition of the protein.

"After seeing the protein, I was like, 'OK, maybe I can try this out,'" Smiley told Fox News Digital.

She watched some of Gordon's other videos about trying out different soft drinks — so she decided to give the trend a try by adding the vanilla protein drink to coconut Diet Dr. Pepper.

The content creator found that adding the protein beverage to the soft drink cut the carbonation; but on the whole, she thought the trend has captured a fun way of "hitting protein goals."

"Generally, a majority of the population here doesn't participate in drinking alcohol, so I feel like they also look for other ways to get their drinks and/or their fix, and I think soda became that for just the general population here," Smiley said.

"And I was looking for something new — so the protein intake. We have a lot of fitness influences — and I just feel like it's the breeding ground for protein soda."

As a Utah resident, Smiley said she knew about "dirty sodas" long before they hit social media, so she likes that this new trend has a bit more substance to it. She said she has a feeling this trend is "here to stay."

Smiley and Gordon think the drink is appealing to more people beyond just the "Utah gillies," but also those who care about protein intake and others affectionately referred to as "gym bros."

"I'm appealing to all audiences, male and female, whether you work out at the gym or you just want your Swig," Gordon added.

The Utah teacher even noted that she hasn't been able to find the protein drink at her regular gas station as more and more people are testing out the beverage for themselves.

Gordon has tested out all sorts of different soft drinks, she said, including Fanta and Root Beer, her personal favorite, but said she looks forward to trying out different combinations.

Baja Blast is next on her list.