UberEats debuts new pizza ordering app to support local pizzerias

People just got yet another option for ordering pizza.

Due to the pandemic, people are getting more and more food delivered, especially pizza. Now, a new app hopes to connect people with local pizzerias as opposed to major chains.

UberEats introduced a new national brand called @Pizza, Eater reports. As the name would suggest, the brand is a collection of pizzerias that UberEats users can order from. The pizza-themed brand is operated by @restaurants.

YOU CAN NOW SEND CHICKEN SANDWICHES EMBOSSED WITH 'CUSTOM LOVE NOTES' FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

According to the news outlet, local pizzerias will sign up for the brand. This will reportedly help them list higher in the algorithm and be noticed by a larger number of potential customers.

The restaurants included in @Pizza will be curated and will reportedly be required to carry certain menu items (although specifics have not been revealed). Restaurants will still be allowed to offer their own unique menu as well.

One pizzeria will reportedly be chosen as the @Pizza location for each area and restaurants apparently won’t overlap with each other.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to a recent report, people are ordering a lot of pizza.

The Italian dish was labeled as one of America’s favorites by Grubhub’s "Taste of 2020" report, and shares this distinction alongside burgers, ramen and dumplings. This is the second year in a row where pizza has been named a top-ordered dish, according to the food delivery service’s internal data.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, pizza continued to dominate late-night orders for U.S. consumers. However, two variants of the carb staple grew more than two times the amount Grubhub recorded in 2019.

Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.