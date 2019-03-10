Twitter loses it after video showing how to ‘peel and eat’ pineapple goes viral: ‘My whole life was a lie’

Now the internet’s most divisive fruit just got more disruptive.

Twitter is not sure what to do with itself after a video showing an unusual technique to eat a pineapple went viral on the social media platform.

In the tweet, a woman is seen pulling chunks of the pineapple away in sections by grabbing the spiny exterior and tearing the fruit away from the core. The bottom portion of the pineapple appears to be cut off.

The technique, pulled from TikTok, an app for posting short videos, and posted to Twitter by Dennis Naghizadeh, quickly racked up over 350K likes and over 150,000 shares as of Sunday afternoon.

Thousands tried out the bizarre method for themselves to varying degrees of success.

Some felt the pineapple had to be ripe in order to easily pull the fruit away from the spine.

Despite how many people reportedly had their “minds blown” by the innovative way to eat a pineapple, there were several who claimed it was not actually a method people used at all.

The new discussion over the right and wrong way to eat a pineapple suggests that the surgary fruit will continue to be the subject of Twitter debates from here on out.