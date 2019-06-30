Toll House shocks the internet with surprise raw cookie dough announcement

Toll House is taking the "cook" out of cookie.

Raw cookie dough has always been a popular snack food, but it hasn’t always been safe. Health officials warn that it can cause sickness and infections, such as salmonella. While that hasn’t stopped a lot of people from risking it over the years, several companies have introduced safe-to-eat raw cookie dough over the last few years.

Nestle Toll House just entered the uncooked-cookie market with their own brand of raw cookie dough. In a complex series of events, Toll House’s Twitter account tweeted a link to an article from Cosmopolitan, which referenced an Instagram post from a food blog that had discovered the new item. Toll House simply confirmed its existence with a simple caption: “Surprise!”

DOUBLETREE COOKIES TO BE THE FIRST FOOD BAKED IN SPACE

The original Instagram post was created by Familyfooddude, who claims to have found the 15 oz. containers at a Publix Super Market in Florida. The post shows two different flavors, chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip monster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The surprise announcement was met with both excitement and surprise from fans. Several people simply seemed shocked that raw cookie dough wasn’t already considered safe to eat. One user posted, “Wait, so you’re telling me real cookie dough was never safe to eat?” Another user asked, “hasn’t it always been?”

This last December, the CDC once again reminded people not to eat raw cookie dough. According to them, ingredients in the dough, including eggs and flour, can contain bacteria and salmonella.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Whatever scientist or chef figured out how to make raw cookie dough safe to eat deserves every cooking award in existence.