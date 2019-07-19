Texas teen spits into Arizona Iced Tea bottle and puts it back on shelf, gets charged with felony

Did he learn nothing from the ice-cream #lickgate of early July?

A teen in Texas was arrested earlier this week after allegedly spitting into an Arizona Iced Tea bottle at an Albertsons market in Odessa and then putting it back on the shelf.

Police say the 15-year-old had also admitted as much to an employee, after he was spotted on surveillance video. He told cops he thought the drink was “gross” after taking a sip, which is why he put it back, according to KOSA.

The minor was charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is considered “a felony of the second degree unless a person suffers serious bodily injury, in which event it is a felony of the first degree,” according to Texas statutes.

He was transferred to a juvenile detention center in Odessa.

News of the teen’s tea-befouling antics follows reports of another juvenile in Texas licking the contents of a Blue Bell ice cream container and then placing it back in the freezer at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas. She was later identified, police confirmed.

A viral video showing the Lufkin incident reportedly inspired a copycat case in Louisiana, during which a man was filmed licking an ice cream container and putting it back. However, the Louisiana man claimed he only did it for the video, and produced a receipt showing he actually purchased the ice cream.

He was charged with criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity.