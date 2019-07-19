Five guys arrested at Five Guys burger joint in Florida: police

Now there's apparently no guys.

Five guys were arrested at a Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Florida after allegedly getting into a fistfight, authorities said.

The Stuart Police Department announced the arrests on Facebook: “Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest,"

A witness said a cup was thrown and a door slammed in someone’s face before an “all-out brawl” broke out, according to an arrest report. The cause of the fight is unknown.

Three male juveniles and two adult men were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail, police said. Florida law defines affray as a first degree misdemeanor charge resulting from two or more people fighting in a public place and disturbing the peace, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Keith Morine and Loren Perine, of Stuart, who are both 18, were arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail, the newspaper reported. The three male minors were fingerprinted, booked into the jail and later released to parents.